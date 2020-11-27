Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata Banerjee gets scared when BJP leaders come from Delhi: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gets scared when our leaders come from Delhi, alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Ghosh on Friday, adding that Banerjee was conspiring to turn West Bengal into West Bangladesh.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-11-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 21:09 IST
Mamata Banerjee gets scared when BJP leaders come from Delhi: Dilip Ghosh
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Ghosh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gets scared when our leaders come from Delhi, alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Ghosh on Friday, adding that Banerjee was conspiring to turn West Bengal into West Bangladesh. The BJP president's comments came after Banerjee said that there was no place for outsiders who come to the state during elections and incite violence.

"Mamta Banerjee becomes so nervous when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah come here from Delhi. Amit Shah ji has been coming to Bengal for over five to six years. He has formed the party here with his own hands. He is popular among the workers at the grassroots and people want to meet him. What is the need to be scared of this?" Ghosh said. "When Bapu (Gandhiji) comes from Gujarat you revere him. Why fear when Modi Ji and Amit ji come from the same Gujarat?" the part chief added.

Ghosh further said, "There is a conspiracy to turn West Bengal into West Bangladesh and several terror groups are active here. The BJP wants to improve it and add it to the mainstream of the whole country. The BJP's influence makes Mamata Banerjee nervous and our workers are being blamed for politicising tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda." Mamata Banerjee had said on Thursday, "There is no place for outsiders in Bengal who come only during elections to incite violence. They (BJP) are giving statements that the COVID-19 vaccine will be given but don't know when. I say this place is not for outsiders. They only come here to do politics during elections."

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Minister in the Chief Minister's Cabinet, Suvendu Adhikari resigned from his ministerial post earlier on Friday ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2021. With 294 seats, a keen contest awaits the state as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tries to wrest power from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan to meet 30,000 MW solar energy target by 2024-25: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state will meet the target of 30,000 MW solar energy and 7,500 MW wind and hybrid power generation by 2024-25. This will be possible due to strategies to provide special facilities to...

Thousands come out for funeral of former Sudan PM al-Mahdi

Thousands of Sudanese came out Friday in the city of Omdurman for the funeral of the countrys last elected prime minister and prominent political party leader Sadiq al-Mahdi, who died of COVID-19. Al-Mahdis body arrived earlier in the day f...

British bike maker pedals on, with Brexit deal up in the air

The team at Brompton Bicycle Ltd. thought they were prepared for Brexit. Bosses at the British firm, which exports hand-made folding bikes to 47 countries, looked at the uncertainty swirling around the UKs decision to leave the European Uni...

Iran FM: Indications of Israeli role in scientist's killing

Irans foreign minister is alleging the killing of a scientist linked to the countrys disbanded military nuclear program has serious indications of an Israeli roleMohammad Javad Zarif made the statement Friday on Twitter. Israel has declined...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020