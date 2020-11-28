Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden will be a president who represents the best in us: Kamala Harris

Joe Biden will be a president who represents the best of America, his deputy and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has said, asserting that he is a leader the world will respect. Lavishing praise on 78-year-old US President-elect, Harris on Friday said that Biden will be a president for all Americans. “Know that” Biden “will be a president who represents the best in us.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-11-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 08:55 IST
Biden will be a president who represents the best in us: Kamala Harris
Image Credit: Twitter(@KamalaHarris)

Joe Biden will be a president who represents the best of America, his deputy and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has said, asserting that he is a leader the world will respect. Lavishing praise on 78-year-old US President-elect, Harris on Friday said that Biden will be a president for all Americans.

"Know that" Biden "will be a president who represents the best in us. A leader the world will respect and our children can look up to," Harris said in a tweet. Harris, 56, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, has created history by becoming the first Black American woman to be elected as the country's Vice President.

While Indian-origin politicians have been elected as heads of the state in various parts of the world in the last several decades, from Mauritius to Fiji, Harris as the vice president of the United States would be the most powerful politician ever. Biden, in a series of tweets, called for unity in the country.

"This is our moment — ours together — to write a newer, bolder, more compassionate chapter in the life of our nation," Biden said in a tweet. "Each of us has a responsibility in our own lives to do what we can to slow the virus. Every decision we make matters. Every decision we make can save a life.

"This is the moment where we need to steel our spines, redouble our efforts, and recommit ourselves to the fight against COVID-19. Let's remember: We are all in this together," he said. According to Johns Hopkins data, there are 61,585,651 COVID-19 cases and 14,41,875 deaths across the world. The US has recorded more than 13 million cases and 264,000 deaths, the highest tolls registered anywhere in the world.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Newcastle scores 2 late goals, beats Palace 2-0 in EPL

Callum Wilson and Joelinton scored late as Newcastle beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the English Premier League. Back in the team after a hamstring injury, Wilson gave Newcastle the lead in the 88th minute at Selhurst Park on Friday by running o...

Tesla could widen release of 'self-driving' software in two weeks

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Friday there will probably be a wider roll out of a new Full Self Driving software update in two weeks. In October, Tesla released a beta, or test version, of what it calls a Full Self Dri...

PM reaches Ahmedabad to review coronavirus vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed here on Saturday as part of his three-city visit to ireview coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities there, an official said. From the airport, Modi proceeded to pharma major Zydus Cadilas plant...

Ukraine reports single-day record of COVID-19 cases

Kiev Ukraine, November 28 ANIXinhua Ukraine reported 16,218 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking the record of highest daily cases for a second straight day. The country has registered 693,407 COVID-19 cases so far, including 11,909 death...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020