Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress targets AAP govt over state of health services in Delhi

Seeking to corner the AAP government over the situation of health services in Delhi amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Congress on Saturday accused it of thriving only on publicity despite failing to do ground-level work.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 14:53 IST
Congress targets AAP govt over state of health services in Delhi

Seeking to corner the AAP government over the situation of health services in Delhi amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Congress on Saturday accused it of thriving only on publicity despite failing to do ground-level work. Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Congress office, party spokesperson Pawan Khera cited data to claim that in the last five years, the AAP government has failed to open even one new hospital in the city.

"This is a government which thrives on publicity and advertisement. But the ground reality is exposed at the time of a crisis like the Corona pandemic faced by us," Khera said. No immediate reaction was available immediately from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Khera also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to three cities to take stock of the development of vaccines against COVID-19, claiming everything has been turned into "event management". "The government of India should have a clear policy over how and when it will allocate the vaccine among different categories as Rahul Gandhi has sought to know. Work should be done first, publicity can wait," he said.

Sharpening his attack on the ruling AAP dispensation, Khera alleged that it has added only 776 beds in government hospitals in its over five years in power despite promising 30,000 beds in its election manifesto. He also claimed that the Kejriwal government could not start and finish even a single new hospital. "This year, when COVID-19 pandemic is being faced by the people, the Delhi government has managed to spend only 25 per cent of its allocation on health services. It has also reduced the expenditure on the health sector that was 0.84 per cent of the GSDP," he alleged, citing data.

Khera also claimed that even though the AAP government promised construction of 1,000 Mohalla Clinics, just over 200 were functioning currently. "The Delhi government has failed to do ground level work, and Delhi people are facing the consequences of its mistakes," he said.

The AICC spokesperson also accused the Delhi government of indulging in blame games with the Centre and other states over crop stubble burning. Experts claim crop stubble burning contributes only 10 per cent to air pollution, he said. So, the Delhi government is accountable for the remaining 90 per cent, Khera added, alleging it has failed to show "seriousness" on addressing the problem of pollution in Delhi.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran’s supreme leader vows revenge over slain scientist

Irans supreme leader on Saturday called for the definitive punishment of those behind the killing of a scientist linked to Tehrans disbanded military nuclear program, a slaying the Islamic Republic has blamed on Israel. Israel, long suspect...

UK testing error wrongly tells 1,300 people they have coronavirus

Over 1,300 people in Britain were inaccurately informed they were infected with coronavirus after a laboratory error at the governments NHS Test and Trace system, the Department of Health and Social Care told Reuters on Saturday.NHS Test an...

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

Malaysia will hold a general election when the novel coronavirus pandemic is over, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Saturday, shortly after he averted a showdown by winning parliamentary support for his administrations budget.Parliam...

Here's how green Mediterranean ('green Med') diet may be better for health

Green Mediterranean green Med diet containing more plant matter and very little red meat or poultry, maybe even better for cardiovascular and metabolic health than the traditional version--at least in men. The research was published online ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020