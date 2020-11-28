Hyderabad police register case against Akbaruddin Owaisi, Bandi Sanjay for hate speech
Hyderabad police have registered a suo motu case against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in connection with alleged hate speech.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-11-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 17:39 IST
Hyderabad police have registered a suo motu case against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in connection with alleged hate speech. "We have registered a suo-moto case against AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay for hate speeches. The case has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation has been taken up," SR Nagar Police said in a statement.
During the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election campaign, Akbaruddin termed the memorials of PV Narasimha Rao (Gyan Bhoomi) and NT Rama Rao (NTR Ghat) constructed along the Necklace Road abutting Hussain Sagar as "encroachments" and demanded their removal. Earlier, the Telangana BJP President during a campaign rally had said, "Once BJP wins GHMC polls, we will conduct a surgical strike in Old City to weed out illegal Rohingyas."
The GHMC polls are scheduled for December 1 and the results will be declared on December 4. (ANI)
