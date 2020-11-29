Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's Udayanraje attacks Maha govt over Maratha quota impasse

NCP leader turned BJP Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale on Sunday said the issue of reservations for the Maratha community in Maharashtra was being delayed deliberately and asked people to seek answers from those responsible.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 15:17 IST
BJP's Udayanraje attacks Maha govt over Maratha quota impasse

NCP leader turned BJP Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale on Sunday said the issue of reservations for the Maratha community in Maharashtra was being delayed deliberately and asked people to seek answers from those responsible. Speaking to reporters, Bhosale said Maratha quota was overlooked even at the time of the implementation of the Mandal Commission report as the party which ruled the state during that period (in 1990) overlooked problems of the community.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was the Congress chief minister of Maharashtra at the time. "All communities, except Marathas, were given reservations under Mandal Commission. The people you trusted and voted for will pull you down," Bhosale said.

He also hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray dispensation for "not taking the issue ahead" and claimed "the state government lawyer" missed a hearing of the quota issue in the Supreme Court, adding that the "community will react to such tactics". He praised former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and said the latter "took the initiative and enacted a law to give Marathas reservations".

Bhosale said Maharashtra Public Services Commission (MPSC) exams should be conducted now by keeping aside seats that will be part of the Maratha quota as the issue was now being heard in the apex court. The SC recently stayed the implementation of the 2018 law granting reservation to Marathas in jobs and education and referred the matter to a larger Constitution bench.

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dave Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader, dies at 85

Dave Prowse, the British weightlifter-turned-actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died. He was 85. Prowse died Saturday after a short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said Sunday.Born in Bristol, southwest ...

Screen time doesn't matter: Sara Ali Khan on doing comedies with Varun, Ranveer

More than her screen time, being a part of a good story is a priority for actor Sara Ali Khan, who says she is not in the film industry to compete with her co-stars. Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her debut wi...

Agitating farmers decide to stay put at Delhi borders

Farmers protesting against the Centres three farm laws on Sunday decided not to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital and stay put at the Delhi borders. Thousands of farmers continued to protest at the Singhu and Tikri borders ...

Centre treating protesting farmers like 'terrorists': Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Rauton Sunday said farmers protesting against the Centres new Agri laws are being treated as if they are terrorists, and it is sad that they are not being allowed to enter Delhi. The government should consider the farmer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020