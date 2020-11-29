Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agitating farmers decide to stay put at Delhi borders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Saturday appealed to the farmers to shift to the Sant Nirankari ground in Burari that was offered to them for peaceful protests and said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place. “We have decided that we will stay put at the Delhi borders.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-11-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 15:33 IST
Agitating farmers decide to stay put at Delhi borders
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Sunday decided not to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital and stay put at the Delhi borders. Thousands of farmers continued to protest at the Singhu and Tikri borders on the fourth consecutive day on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Saturday appealed to the farmers to shift to the Sant Nirankari ground in Burari that was offered to them for peaceful protests and said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.

"We have decided that we will stay put at the Delhi borders. We will not go to Burari," Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) president Buta Singh Burjgill said over the phone. The decision was taken by representatives of several farmers organisations, he said.

Farmer leader Harmeet Singh Kadian, who is the president of BKU (Kadian), too said that the protesters will not shift to the Burari ground. Reacting to the Union home minister's appeal, Kadian told reporters near the Singhu border that the Centre should not impose any condition for holding talks with the farmers.

"We do not want any pre-condition. We want a meeting be held without any condition. We are ready for talks," Kadian said. Meanwhile, thousands of farmers are likely to join the protesters at the Delhi borders soon, a farmer leader said.

The All-India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of Bharatiya Kisan Union had given the call for the 'Delhi Chalo' march. Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have expressed apprehension that these will pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The Centre has invited several Punjab farmer organisations for another round of talks in Delhi on December 3.

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dave Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader, dies at 85

Dave Prowse, the British weightlifter-turned-actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died. He was 85. Prowse died Saturday after a short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said Sunday.Born in Bristol, southwest ...

Screen time doesn't matter: Sara Ali Khan on doing comedies with Varun, Ranveer

More than her screen time, being a part of a good story is a priority for actor Sara Ali Khan, who says she is not in the film industry to compete with her co-stars. Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her debut wi...

Agitating farmers decide to stay put at Delhi borders

Farmers protesting against the Centres three farm laws on Sunday decided not to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital and stay put at the Delhi borders. Thousands of farmers continued to protest at the Singhu and Tikri borders ...

Centre treating protesting farmers like 'terrorists': Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Rauton Sunday said farmers protesting against the Centres new Agri laws are being treated as if they are terrorists, and it is sad that they are not being allowed to enter Delhi. The government should consider the farmer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020