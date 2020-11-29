Left Menu
Development News Edition

Battle for Hyderabad: High octane campaign ends; Set to go for ballot on December 1

Shah, who participated in a road show today, launched a no holds barred attack on the ruling TRS, telling television channels that the people of Telangana are angry and upset with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Owaisi's "alliance" with it. He said he was confident that the city would elect a BJP mayor this time.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-11-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 18:25 IST
Battle for Hyderabad: High octane campaign ends; Set to go for ballot on December 1

Hyderabad, Nov 29 (PTI): The highdecibeland acrimonious campaign by political parties for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation ended on Sunday at 6 PM, setting the stage for the December 1 "Battle for Hyderabad". As many as 1,122 candidates are in poll fray for 150 wards in GHMC,constituting 24 Assembly segments with over 74.

67 lakh eligible voters. Top BJP leaders, including its president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in the run up to the polls, while TRS Working President shouldered the responsibility for his party.

TelanganaCongress President Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior leadersalso canvassed for their partys candidates. Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his legislator brother Akbaruddin Owaisi participated in several rallies.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressed a public meeting on November 28 here, highlighting his partys commitments for the development of the city. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, MoS Kishan Reddy and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among the prominent leaders of BJP who mostly focused on the "family rule" of TRS and "undisclosed" tie up with the AIMIM.

TRS and BJP leaders indulged in war of words attacking each other. Shah, who participated in a road show today, launched a no holds barred attack on the ruling TRS, telling television channels that the people of Telangana are angry and upset with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Owaisi's "alliance" with it.

He said he was confident that the city would elect a BJP mayor this time. BJP Telangana president B Sanjay found himself in a row following his comments that his party would conduct a "surgical strike" in the old city here to chase away Rohingyas and Pakistanis after it wins the post of Mayor in the civic polls.

Akbaruddin Owaisi in a poll campaign earned the wrath of his opponents by asking whether the 'samadhis' of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and TDP founder N T Rama Rao, built on the Hussain Sagar lake bank, would be removed as he questioned the eviction drive against "poor people" residing near water bodies. The Telangana Director General of Police Mahendar Reddy had earlier said over 51,000 police personnel are being deployed for the GHMC polls.

The entire effort is to ensure that the election passes off peacefully without any incident and people are allowed to exercise their franchise in a free and fair manner, he said. Polling will start at 7 AM on December 1 and end at 6 PM.

Counting of votes will be taken up on December 4..

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Journalist's wife threatens self-immolation in UP's Balrampur

The wife of a journalist, who was charred to death along with his friend in a fire that broke out in his house in Balrampur district, threatened to immolate herself on Sunday if police failed to arrest the accused. Vibha Singh, wife of the ...

Modi to interact with 3 teams involved in developing COVID vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine via video conferencing on Monday.&#160; The Prime Ministers Office said in a tweet on Sunday that the three teams are from Gennova Biopharma...

UAE cabinet approves new cybersecurity body, climate change envoy

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved the establishment of a new national cybersecurity council, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Prime Minister and Vice-President and ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter.The cabinet of the UAE g...

Opposition calls on Hungary's Orban to sack museum head for likening Soros to Hitler

A leading Hungarian opposition party joined calls on Sunday for Prime Minister Viktor Orban to sack the head of a state-funded museum for making extreme anti-Semitic comments likening U.S. financier George Soros to Adolf Hitler. Nationalist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020