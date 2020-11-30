Biden picks top campaign aides in key communications roles

Biden picks top campaign aides in key communications rolesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2020 03:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 03:59 IST
President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday tapped key campaign staff and advisors to lead his communications team, naming former Obama State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki as his White House press secretary and campaign spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield as communications director.
Senior advisor to the Biden-Harris campaign Symone Sanders will be Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' chief spokeswoman and Biden's former press secretary as vice president, Elizabeth Alexander, will be Harris' communications director.
"I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women. These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better," said Biden.
