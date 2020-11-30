Local body elections in Karnataka to be held in two phases in December

Local body elections will be held in two phases on December 22 and 27 in the state.

According to the Karnataka State Election Commission, the counting of votes will take place on December 30.

Speaking on the announcement of poll dates, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said: "Karnataka Congress filed a petition before the High Court. We wanted this election to be held. They were trying to postpone the elections. The High Court was in favour of the elections." (ANI)