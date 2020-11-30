Maha: Voting for Aurangabad graduates constituency on Dec 1

Left Menu
PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 30-11-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:00 IST
Voting for the Aurangabad Graduates constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Council will take place in eight districts of the region on December 1, an official said on Monday. MLC Satish Chavan is the candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, against Shirish Boralkar of the BJP.

A total of 35 candidates are in the fray. Counting of votes will take place in Aurangabad on December 3.

A total of 3.73 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise between 8 am and 5 pm in Aurangabad, Nanded, Jalna, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Hingoli and Parbhani districts at 813 booths, the official said. "Special preparations are done in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. 1.52 lakh surgical masks, 8,200 pairs of hand gloves, 9,200 face shields, over 14,000 bottles of sanitisers, 1,300 thermal guns have been distributed among teams to conduct the electoral process," he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his deputy Ajit Pawar from NCP and senior leaders of Congress campaigned for Satish Chavan, while former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union leader Raosaheb Danve canvassed for Boralkar..

