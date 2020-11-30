Left Menu
Development News Edition

State Election Commission has become a puppet in the hands of TRS, alleges Telangana Congress

Senior Telangana Congress leader and spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Monday said the State Election Commission has become a puppet in the hands of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-11-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 23:44 IST
State Election Commission has become a puppet in the hands of TRS, alleges Telangana Congress
Congress leader Dasoju Sravan [File pic]. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Telangana Congress leader and spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Monday said the State Election Commission has become a puppet in the hands of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Speaking to ANI, Sravan said, "The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is indulging in violation of Model Code of Conduct by distributing money to the voters. And to add to this, it is unfortunate that the State Election Commission that is supposed to conduct fair elections has turned out to be fraudulent and has colluded with the TRS."

"The police commissioner of Hyderabad, who had caught hold of crore of rupees in Hyderabad during the recent Dubbak by-elections, has not even arrested a single person from TRS who is distributing money to the voters. I question why Hyderabad Police is mute and has turned themselves into mere spectators, while the TRS party is distributing money. The State Election Commission has also turned puppet into the hands of TRS and has turned to be a curse to the Indian Administrative Service," Sravan said. "If the money has to play such a big role in the elections, then why conduct elections? The State Election Commission can directly write it off and declare that TRS has won all the divisions," he added.

He further said that "The Telangana Congress condemns the act of TRS and the support it's getting from State Election Commission and the Hyderabad Police. I appeal to the people of Hyderabad to teach them a lesson by voting against the anti-democratic party." Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate M Raghunandan Rao has won with a majority against his nearest TRS candidate S. Sujatha in Dubbak by-election for which counting was held at Siddiept on November 10. Congress stood poor third.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad civic elections will be held on December 1 and results will be declared after counting of votes on December 4. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Benazir Bhutto's youngest daughter makes political debut at PDM rally in Multan

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest daughter of Pakistans slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto, made her political debut in Multan on Monday at a rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM, the 11-party Opposition alliance. In her speech,...

Biden names top economic team to focus on recovery from pandemic

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee, setting the stage for diversity and a focus on recovery from th...

Voting for 11 UP Legislative Council seats on Tuesday, results on Dec 3

Biennial election for 11 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council will take place on Tuesday and the results declared on December 3, officials said on Monday. Voting will take place from 8 am to 5 pm.Additional Chief Secretary Home Aw...

Biden, Harris send greetings on Guru Nanak's 551st birth anniversary

Sending their warmest wishes on the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris on Monday said the founder of Sikhisms timeless and universal message of compassion and unity can inspire ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020