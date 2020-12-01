TRS leaders Mohammed Mahmood Ali, K Kavitha cast votes in GHMC polls

Left Menu
Home Minister of Telangana Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Tuesday cast his vote in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election.

01-12-2020
Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali casting his vote today in Hyderabad. [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

Home Minister of Telangana Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Tuesday cast his vote in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election. Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha also cast her vote at the election in Hyderabad today.

"We want the people of Hyderabad to come and vote. It is a privilege to have the right to vote. If you don't vote, you won't have any right to question," she said. Earlier, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, and Telangana's IT minister KT Rama Rao too cast their votes at different polling stations.

Elections are being conducted with ballot papers this time in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The counting of votes for the polls would be held on December 4. There are 150 wards in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The mayor's post is reserved for a woman this time.

The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling TRS, the AIMIM, and the BJP, which recently bagged the Dubbak Assembly seat in a recent bypoll. The top brass in the BJP, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, National President J P Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah have campaigned for this election. (ANI)

