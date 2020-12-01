Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Johnson urges lawmakers to back regional COVID-19 restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged lawmakers to support his new system of regional coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, arguing in the face of criticism from his party that the system was needed to keep the virus under control. "With the spread of the epidemic varying across the country, there remains a compelling ...

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:58 IST
UK's Johnson urges lawmakers to back regional COVID-19 restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged lawmakers to support his new system of regional coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, arguing in the face of criticism from his party that the system was needed to keep the virus under control.

"With the spread of the epidemic varying across the country, there remains a compelling ... case for regional tiers in England," Johnson told parliament, batting away criticism from several unhappy lawmakers. Over 40% of people in England will be subject to the toughest tier of restrictions on their daily life from Wednesday as the government shifts to a region-by-region approach after a month of national lockdown.

The plan has ignited a rebellion in Johnson's Conservative Party, with as many as 80 of the 364 elected Conservatives already criticising the system as draconian, badly implemented or based on insufficient evidence. The measures will be approved by a vote in parliament later on Tuesday despite the anticipated rebellion because the main opposition Labour Party has chosen to abstain rather than vote against the government.

Johnson responded to members of his party who raised complaints about the allocation of their regions into tiers by acknowledging the difficulty they would cause and promising decisions would be reviewed every two weeks. "I appreciate people's feelings of injustice ... people feel that they've been unfairly attracted by proximity into a higher tier than they deserve," he said.

"The government will look at how we can reflect as closely as possible the reality of what is happening on the ground." He also announced a one-off payment of 1,000 pounds to pubs who would be unable to reopen under the new rules, seeking to address one of the most acutely affected industries.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'I'm no party boy': One Nobel winner won't miss the pomp at low-key awards

Spare a thought for this years Nobel Prize winners.Gone are the ball gowns, white tie and tails, concerts, banquets and adulation that come with arguably the worlds most coveted awards. With the coronavirus pandemic tearing through Europe, ...

Clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine begins in India

Phase 23 clinical trials for Sputnik V, the first registered Covid-19 vaccine from Russia commenced in India on Tuesday. Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF and Dr Reddys Laboratories today said they have commenced adaptive Phase 23 clinica...

Hyundai recalls 456 units of Kona over potential issues with battery system

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Tuesday said it is recalling 456 units of its electric SUV Kona to inspect and rectify potential electrical deficiencies in the battery system. The company has initiated the Kona recall to inspect possible po...

Kerala Assembly Speaker gives nod for vigilance probe against

In a jolt to the Congress in Kerala, Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Tuesday gave permission to the state government to launch a vigilance probe against two opposition legislators including Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020