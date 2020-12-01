Left Menu
BJP trying to shift Bollywood to UP: Maha Congress minister

During his two-day visit to Mumbai, Adityanath is slated to meet industrialists and film personalities and is also expected to attend a listing ceremony for municipal bonds issued by the Lucknow civic body at the BSE on Wednesday, as per a statement by the Uttar Pradesh government. Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader and Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan alleged the BJP was scheming to take away a "slice of Bollywood" to the northern state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2020 23:56 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's meeting with film personalities in Mumbai, the Congress on Tuesday alleged a conspiracy to shift Bollywood to the northern state whereas the BJP said nobody can take the Film City and its glamour away from the Maharashtra capital. During his two-day visit to Mumbai, Adityanath is slated to meet industrialists and film personalities and is also expected to attend a listing ceremony for municipal bonds issued by the Lucknow civic body at the BSE on Wednesday, as per a statement by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader and Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan alleged the BJP was scheming to take away a "slice of Bollywood" to the northern state. "When BJP was in power in Maharashtra, many industries and offices were shifted to Gujarat. Though the government changed in Maharashtra, the BJP is now readying a script to take away a slice of Bollywood in the name of the Uttar Pradesh government.

"Whatever had happened in the tenure of the BJP, we won't let it happen again," Chavan tweeted. Sachin Sawant, a spokesperson for the Congress party, a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation in Maharashtra, has reportedly alleged a conspiracy to shift Bollywood out of Mumbai.

Adityanath had earlier unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city and rolled out an open offer to film fraternity to come to Uttar Pradesh. The UP government had already approved a proposal for setting up a film city in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, "Yogiji may be coming here to study the film city and facilities being provided to the industry, but nobody can take the film city and its glamour away from Mumbai". The BJP leader also said every state has the right to develop or provide some facilities to the film industry. "They are free to do so," he added.

