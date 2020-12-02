Left Menu
Russia's Putin says Belarus facing unprecedented external pressure

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 15:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Belarus is under unprecedented external pressure, speaking at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a security block of six post-Soviet countries.

Belarus has seen more than three months of protests since a contested Aug. 9 presidential election, in which incumbent Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory. His opponents say it was rigged to hand him a sixth term in power.

