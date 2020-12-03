Left Menu
France's Giscard died from complications linked to COVID-19 -foundation

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-12-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 04:30 IST
Former French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing died on Wednesday from complications linked to COVID-19, his foundation said.

"In accordance with his wishes, his funeral will take place in the strictest family intimacy," the Foundation Valery Giscard d'Estaing said on Twitter.

Giscard was admitted to hospital in September with respiratory problems. He recovered but was re-admitted in mid-November. He was 94. (Writing by Richard Lough Editing by Chris Reese)

