Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra CM affirms completion of Polavaram by Dec 2021

Affirming that the Polavaram project will be completed on time, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that 100 feet statue of DR YS Rajasekhar Reddy would be installed at the site for his initiatives for the take-off of the project.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-12-2020 08:51 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 08:51 IST
Andhra CM affirms completion of Polavaram by Dec 2021
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Affirming that the Polavaram project will be completed on time, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that 100 feet statue of DR YS Rajasekhar Reddy would be installed at the site for his initiatives for the take-off of the project. Rounding up the short discussion on Polavaram in the State Assembly, the Chief Minister exposed the shoddy handling of the project by the previous TDP government and assured that the question of reducing the height (45.72 meters) does not arise and water will be given for khariff 2022.

CM Jagan said, "The corruption and mismanagement were so rampant during the previous government that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commented that Polavaram has become an ATM for Chandrababu Naidu. We have made efforts and tried to clear the mess Chandrababu Naidu has created on Polavaram by agreeing to 2014 prices, accepting the special packages and taking over the project from the Centre." "So rampant was the corruption that when we went for reverse tendering Rs 1343 crores was saved. Of this Rs 1140 crore was saved by cancelling tenders of the previous government and going for fresh bidding. Polavaram is the lifeline of the State and it was Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy who brought the majority of the clearances while Chandrababu Naidu had been making tall claims that 70 per cent of works were completed but in reality, is it was about 20 per cent of works as he lagged behind in land acquisition and neglected R&R," he added.

The Chief Minister further said that the previous government had agreed to the special package of Union Government on September 7, 2016, putting Polavaram at stake. It was clearly said that the central government will fund 100 per cent irrigation component only to the extent of the cost as on April 1, 2014; leaving behind Land Acquisition, R&R, power, and water components.

It also stated that the Government of India had agreed to the State request for the execution of the project by the state government. This was even discussed in the Union Cabinet on 15 March 2017. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea students sit college exam behind plastic barriers and in hospitals due to COVID-19

Nearly half a million South Korean students nervously began a hyper-competitive university entrance exam on Thursday, with COVID-19 students taking the exam in hospital and others separated by transparent barriers.South Korea is battling a ...

Traffic on Delhi border areas affected as farmers' protest enters eighth day

In the wake of the ongoing farmers agitation in the national capital, Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana, Chilla border on Noida link road, besides Jharo...

COVID-19 caused reductions in wages and working hours, says new ILO report

A new report by the International Labor Organization ILO has found that monthly wages fell or grew more slowly in the first six months of 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in two-thirds of countries for which official data was ava...

Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 193 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 192.68 points and Nifty up by 56.45 points.At 916 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 192.68 points or 0.43 per cent at 44,810.72.Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020