Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir held in Bengaluru violence case

Absconding corporator Zakir was arrested last night in Devara Jeevanahalli violence case that left four people dead, the police said in a brief statement, without divulging further details. The Pulakeshinagar ward corporator's arrest comes a fortnight after that of former Congress mayor R Sampath Raj, who had escaped from a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-12-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 13:20 IST
Cong corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir held in Bengaluru violence case

Congress corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir, one of the accused in the case relating to the violence the broke out in the city on August 11 night, was arrested, police said on Thursday. Absconding corporator Zakir was arrested last night in Devara Jeevanahalli violence case that left four people dead, the police said in a brief statement, without divulging further details.

The Pulakeshinagar ward corporator's arrest comes a fortnight after that of former Congress mayor R Sampath Raj, who had escaped from a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for coronavirus. Both were at large and were arrested later.

Prior to Sampath Raj's arrest, their aide who had helped them flee and take shelter in various parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu was also arrested, police sources said. Around 3,000 to 4,000 people went on a rampage, setting ablaze the houses of Pulakeshinagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and his sister over an alleged inflammatory social media post uploaded by his nephew.

The angry mob also torched Devara Jeevanahalli and Kadugondanahalli police stations over suspicion that the MLA's nephew was present there. Three people were killed in police firing while another person died due to abdominal injuries suffered in the violence.

According to police, the duo were among the key conspirators of the violence to 'politically' finish off their party legislator Srinivasa Murthy. The both were charged with instigating the crowd over the social media post by Murthy's kin.

PTI GMS ROH ROH.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha Congress opposes new farm laws, backs farmers' protest

Congress lawmakers from Maharashtra on Thursday passed a resolution to oppose the Centres new farm laws and extended support to the ongoing farmers protest against the legislations. Farmers have been staging protests since last week at four...

Yemeni boy fights malnutrition as hunger stalks nation's children

Four months ago 10-year-old Hassan Merzam Muhammad was so severely malnourished he was unable to walk or react, carried limp into a Yemeni clinic by his father. Then, his image in one of Reuters pictures of the year helped draw world attent...

Ind vs Aus: Laxman, Gambhir hail Kohli for 'phenomenal' run

Former India cricketers VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir lavished praise on Indian skipper Virat Kohli for becoming the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a decade. Kohli, who became the fastest batsman to score 12,000 ODI run...

Britain's Sainsbury's follows rivals in paying business rates during pandemic

British supermarket group Sainsburys has followed market leader Tesco and Morrisons in deciding to forgo relief on business rates on its stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.The group said on Thursday it would now pay 410 million pounds 549....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020