Left Menu
Development News Edition

Resolve farmers' issues fast, don't wear them out: Adhir

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday urged the government to resolve the grievances of the farmers fast, instead of following a "wear-them-out" policy as the protests continued outside Delhi over the new farm laws. Hope, the 4th round of talks between farmers and govt will end up resolving the core concerns of the farmers of HINDUSTHAN," Chowdhury said in another tweet.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 13:35 IST
Resolve farmers' issues fast, don't wear them out: Adhir

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday urged the government to resolve the grievances of the farmers fast, instead of following a "wear-them-out" policy as the protests continued outside Delhi over the new farm laws. Chowdhury, the Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said thousands of farmers have been agitating on the Delhi- bound roads for over a week and the "food-givers" of the country should be given their due honour and dignity.

"They have been languishing on the road under the sky and also enduring chill weather of Delhi...," he tweeted. "I do propose the govt to resolve the farmer's issues as fast as possible and do not persuade 'Wear them Out' policy against the farmers," he added.

The comments by the opposition leader come as farmers' groups met three Union ministers for fourth round of talks. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is an MP from Punjab, are holding talks with the representatives of 35 farmers' unions at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

"Already, the plight of the farmers has assumed global dimension and severely dented the image of welfare nation much to the discomfiture of people of India. Hope, the 4th round of talks between farmers and govt will end up resolving the core concerns of the farmers of HINDUSTHAN," Chowdhury said in another tweet. The agitating farmers had on Wednesday demanded that the Centre convene a special session of Parliament and repeal the farm laws as they threatened to block other roads in Delhi and "take more steps" if it failed to do so.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha Congress opposes new farm laws, backs farmers' protest

Congress lawmakers from Maharashtra on Thursday passed a resolution to oppose the Centres new farm laws and extended support to the ongoing farmers protest against the legislations. Farmers have been staging protests since last week at four...

Yemeni boy fights malnutrition as hunger stalks nation's children

Four months ago 10-year-old Hassan Merzam Muhammad was so severely malnourished he was unable to walk or react, carried limp into a Yemeni clinic by his father. Then, his image in one of Reuters pictures of the year helped draw world attent...

Ind vs Aus: Laxman, Gambhir hail Kohli for 'phenomenal' run

Former India cricketers VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir lavished praise on Indian skipper Virat Kohli for becoming the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a decade. Kohli, who became the fastest batsman to score 12,000 ODI run...

Britain's Sainsbury's follows rivals in paying business rates during pandemic

British supermarket group Sainsburys has followed market leader Tesco and Morrisons in deciding to forgo relief on business rates on its stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.The group said on Thursday it would now pay 410 million pounds 549....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020