Left Menu
Development News Edition

DDC elections: Stage set for third phase polling, 7.37 lakh voters to decide fate of 305 candidates

The counting of votes will be done on December 22. Giving details about the DDC elections, Sharma said there are a total 280 constituencies in the UT, out of which voting will be conducted in 33 constituencies, including 16 from Kashmir division and 17 from Jammu division, from 7 am to 2 pm.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-12-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 19:54 IST
DDC elections: Stage set for third phase polling, 7.37 lakh voters to decide fate of 305 candidates
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 7.37 lakh voters will decide the fate of 305 candidates contesting in the third phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma on Thursday said adequate security arrangements have been made in all constituencies going to polls.

Urging people to follow all COVID-19 guidelines while exercising their franchise, he said sanitisers, thermal scanners and face masks have been arranged at polling stations. The DDC elections and panchayat bypolls are being held in eight phases from November 28 to December 19. The counting of votes will be done on December 22.

Giving details about the DDC elections, Sharma said there are a total 280 constituencies in the UT, out of which voting will be conducted in 33 constituencies, including 16 from Kashmir division and 17 from Jammu division, from 7 am to 2 pm. A total 305 candidates, including 166 from Kashmir division and 139 from Jammu division, are contesting for the DDC polls. Out of these 305 candidates, 252 are male, while 53 are female.

Sharma said 7,37,648 people are eligible to cast their votes in the third phase of DDC polls. Talking about by-elections for sarpanchs, he said out of 126 constituencies, polling will take place in 66 constituencies and a total of 184 candidates are in the fray.

Forty sarpanch constituencies have been filled unopposed. Similarly, in panch by-elections, there are 1,738 constituencies, and out of them 798 have been elected unopposed, he said, adding that voting will take place in 327 constituencies and 749 candidates are in the fray.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. service sector activity slows to 6-month low in November - ISM survey

U.S. services industry activity slowed to a six-month low in November amid widespread restrictions on businesses to control surging COVID-19 infections, bolstering views that the economys recovery from the pandemic recession was running out...

To Sir With Love - Winner of $1 mln teacher prize changed girls' lives in India

This years Global Teacher Prize has been awarded to Ranjitsinh Disale for his work helping girls, most of then from poor tribal communities, at a village school in western India. Disale immediately announced he would share the 1 million pri...

COVID-19 could see over 200 million more pushed into extreme poverty, new UN development report finds

According to the study, released on Thursday, such a high damage scenario would mean a protracted recovery from COVID-19, anticipating that 80 per cent of the pandemic-induced economic crisis would continue over a decade. Not a foregone c...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; labor market momentum ebbing

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits fell last week, but remained extraordinarily high amid widespread business restrictions to slow a rising tide of new COVID-19 infections and lack of additional fiscal sti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020