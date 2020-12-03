Cong misusing govt machinery in Rajasthan panchayat samiti, zila parishad polls: BJP

The opposition BJP in Rajasthan on Thursday accused the Congress of misusing the government machinery in panchayat samiti and zila parishad polls and demanded from the state election commission to ensure free and fair elections. Polling in three out of four phases of zila parishad and panchayat samiti members elections in 21 districts has already been held and voting for the final phase will be held on December 5.

A BJP delegation led by the party's national secretary Alka Gurjar and former state president Arun Chaturvedi gave a representation to the state election commissioner alleging that two Congress MLAs in Dholpur were pressurizing the district administration and police to work in favour of the Congress in the polls. They alleged that Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga was also threatening the BJP candidates and their family members to implicate them in false cases.

They also demanded from the commissioner to bound Congress MLAs Malinga and Rohit Bohra to not pressure or harass BJP workers in Dholpur. Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia also accused the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government of misusing the government machinery.

When contacted, Congress MLA from Rajakhera (Dholpur) Bohra rejected the charges, saying the supporters of a former BJP MLA had opened fire at the house of a Congress candidate in Dholpur and police have arrested two persons in this connection. " The BJP is doing this just to put pressure on police so that no further action is taken against the accused," Bohra said.