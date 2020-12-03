Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong misusing govt machinery in Rajasthan panchayat samiti, zila parishad polls: BJP

Polling in three out of four phases of zila parishad and panchayat samiti members elections in 21 districts has already been held and voting for the final phase will be held on December 5. A BJP delegation led by the party's national secretary Alka Gurjar and former state president Arun Chaturvedi gave a representation to the state election commissioner alleging that two Congress MLAs in Dholpur were pressurising the district administration and police to work in favour of the Congress in the polls.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-12-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 21:12 IST
Cong misusing govt machinery in Rajasthan panchayat samiti, zila parishad polls: BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The opposition BJP in Rajasthan on Thursday accused the Congress of misusing the government machinery in panchayat samiti and zila parishad polls and demanded from the state election commission to ensure free and fair elections. Polling in three out of four phases of zila parishad and panchayat samiti members elections in 21 districts has already been held and voting for the final phase will be held on December 5.

A BJP delegation led by the party's national secretary Alka Gurjar and former state president Arun Chaturvedi gave a representation to the state election commissioner alleging that two Congress MLAs in Dholpur were pressurizing the district administration and police to work in favour of the Congress in the polls. They alleged that Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga was also threatening the BJP candidates and their family members to implicate them in false cases.

They also demanded from the commissioner to bound Congress MLAs Malinga and Rohit Bohra to not pressure or harass BJP workers in Dholpur. Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia also accused the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government of misusing the government machinery.

When contacted, Congress MLA from Rajakhera (Dholpur) Bohra rejected the charges, saying the supporters of a former BJP MLA had opened fire at the house of a Congress candidate in Dholpur and police have arrested two persons in this connection. " The BJP is doing this just to put pressure on police so that no further action is taken against the accused," Bohra said.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Six players tied for lead in South African Open

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who won on the European Tour last week, headlined a list of six players tied for the lead after the first round of the South African Open at Sun City on Thursday. Bezuidenhout, who claimed the Alfred Dunhill Champio...

COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all in Portugal, says health minister

Portugals Health Minister Marta Temido said on Thursday the countrys public health service will be responsible for the distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus, which will be free for all.During an event to present the vaccination s...

Victims of Bhopal gas tragedy say pandemic has worsened their plight

Protesters in the central Indian city of Bhopal formed a human chain on Thursday to demand justice for people suffering cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune and neurological problems from the worlds worst industrial disaster 36 years ago....

Amarinder meets Shah; appeals to Centre, farmers to resolve impasse soon

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday made an appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the protesting farmers to find an early resolution to the impasse over the new farm laws, saying the agitation was affecting Punjabs econo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020