J-K: DDC election candidate shot at during third phase

A candidate was shot at during the third phase of the District Development Council elections in Kokernag area of Anantnag on Friday.

Updated: 04-12-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 15:21 IST
Image Credit: ANI

A candidate was shot at during the third phase of the District Development Council elections in Kokernag area of Anantnag on Friday. His condition is reportedly stable. Security personnel have cordoned off the area.

As the polling for the third phase of the DDC elections started in the Union Territory on Friday, the voter turnout was 25.58 per cent till 11 am. The voter percentage was 8.33 per cent till 9 am today, said the state election commissioner.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, a person was also arrested with Rs 58,695 cash, allegedly meant for distribution among voters in Domana area of Jammu. Meanwhile, people who had come from Pakistan as refugees celebrated after casting votes for the first time in over 70 years, in the third phase of District Development Council polls. They were seen dancing and beating drums after using their democratic right.

"This is the first time in over 70 yrs that we're voting in the local body polls. We're happy to participate in the democratic process," said a voter. (ANI)

