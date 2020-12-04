Thackeray's relations with Pawar, Gandhi became good after forming MVA govt: Pankaja Munde
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pankaja Munde on Friday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's relations with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi have become good only after forming the Mahavikas Aghaadi (MVA) government in 2019, otherwise, he had spoken ill of Sonia Gandhi before the formation of MVA government in the state.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:50 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pankaja Munde on Friday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's relations with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi have become good only after forming the Mahavikas Aghaadi (MVA) government in 2019, otherwise, he had spoken ill of Sonia Gandhi before the formation of MVA government in the state. "Now that the MVA government is in power since 2019, Uddhav Thackeray's relations have become good with everyone. Sharad Pawar has become good, Sonia Gandhi has become good. When MVA government was not there then he had spoken ill about Sonia Gandhi," Pankaja Munde told reporters here after the BJP core committee meeting here.
Munde further said that at the core committee meeting, the party discussed the reasons for the poor performance of BJP in the Legislative Council elections that took place recently in the state where the party just won one out of the six seats that went to polls. "The core committee meeting took place due to the arrival of our state incharge and co-incharge in Mumbai. We also discussed the results of the Legislative Council elections. We assessed the causes of our poor performance and discussed how we could avert such a situation in the future," Munde added.
On being asked whether BJP was affected by the loss of support from Shiv Sena, Munde said that it is Shiv Sena which has been affected as they have not got even one seat in the elections. Out of 6 seats in the Legislative Council, BJP won 1 seat, Mahavikas Aghadi in 4 seats and Independent candidate in one seat. (ANI)
