Left MPs from Kerala want COVID-19 vaccine to be provided free of cost

Left MPs from Kerala on Friday demanded that the proposed vaccine for COVID-19 should be made available free of charge. CPI-M leader Elamaram Kareem and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Shreyams Kumar saidthere was no clarity on the part of the central government on the distribution and storage of the vaccine.

They were speaking to reporters here after an online all-party meeting with leaders of various political outfits and top union ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. "The declared price of Rs 2,500 is not affordable to common man who has already been struggling to meet ends.

At least two doses of vaccine need to be administered for a person," the Rajya Sabha MPs said. Kumar said poor people, including Adivasis, will not be able to meet the cost given the fact that all in a family have to take two doses of vaccine.

In his closing remarks at an all-party meeting with leaders of various political parties to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, Modi said experts believe the wait for the COVID-19 vaccine will not be long and it may be ready in a few weeks. Nearly eight vaccines are at different stages of trial with their manufacturing assured in India, Modi said.

Three vaccines from India are also at different stages of trial, he added..