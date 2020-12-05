Yediyurappa congratulates Telangana BJP workers for 'spectacular' win in GHMC polls

Left Menu
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday congratulated workers of Telangana BJP's unit for "spectacular" performance in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 15:17 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday congratulated workers of Telangana BJP's unit for "spectacular" performance in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls. "The spectacular win for BJP in Hyderabad reaffirms people's faith in PM Narendra Modi Ji's leadership and in politics of development. Hearty congratulations to all Karyakartas of Telangana BJP for the stupendous feat," Yediyurappa tweeted.

BJP made major gains in GHMC polls as it won 48 seats, seven less than the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which emerged as the single largest party winning 55 seats. The TRS won fewer seats than it won in the 2016 elections when it had won a majority in the elections to GHMC.

The strong performance by the BJP came on the heels of its victory last month in the Dubbak assembly seat. The party had wrested the seat from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi. The GHMC results have been declared on 149 of 150 seats with results in the Neredmet division held. Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won 44 seats and Congress won two seats. (ANI)

