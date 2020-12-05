Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abetment of suicide case: Fadnavis questions MVA for filing charge sheet against Arnab 'hurriedly'

A day after Raigad police filed a charge sheet against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in a 2018 abetment of suicide case, Maharashtra Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday questioned the MVA government for the "hurried" move despite the Supreme Court mentioning that "prima facie... it cannot be said that the appellant was guilty of having abetted the suicide".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 18:35 IST
Abetment of suicide case: Fadnavis questions MVA for filing charge sheet against Arnab 'hurriedly'
Maharashtra Assembly LoP Devendra Fadnavis (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A day after Raigad police filed a charge sheet against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in a 2018 abetment of suicide case, Maharashtra Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday questioned the MVA government for the "hurried" move despite the Supreme Court mentioning that "prima facie... it cannot be said that the appellant was guilty of having abetted the suicide". "Despite the prima facie observations by Hon Supreme Court on applicability of abetment of suicide in #ArnabGoswami case and subsequent application by him before Hon HC for stay on probe, why has MVA Government hurriedly filed the chargesheet?," the BJP leader asked in a tweet, along with a photograph of the SC order copy.

"Isn't this a mockery of Hon Supreme Court's judgement? Are they again trying to suppress personal liberty? It seems that MVA Government has not learnt any lesson from the 2 strongly worded judgements delivered on the very same day this govt completed 1 year!" the former chief minister said in another tweet. The Raigad police filed the charge sheet against Goswami and two others on Friday in connection with the alleged abetment of suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik in 2018. The three persons were granted bail in the matter by the Supreme Court last month.

The apex court had, in its order, noted that prima facie evaluation of the FIR lodged by the Raigad police against Goswami and others does not establish any abetment of suicide charges. Goswami and two others were arrested on November 4 in connection with the 2018 suicide case.

The suicide case, in which a closure report was filed in 2019, was reopened after Naik's wife Akshata approached a court. In September this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a re-investigation into the case after a fresh complaint by Naik's daughter. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rath Yatra to mark two years in office of Bhupesh Baghel-govt in Chhattisgarh

On completion of the second year of the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel led government in Chhattisgarh, a Paryatan Rath chariot and bike rally will be organised at Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit from December 14 to 17. According to an official...

Goa: Zilla Panchayat polls to be held on Dec 12

The state election commission on Saturday announced that the Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa will be held on December 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 14. Speaking to reporters here, state election commissioner C...

Britain's MoD in talks to control steelmaker for nuclear submarines -Sky News

Britain is working on a plan to take control of one of Britains oldest steelmakers to secure the supply chain for the countrys nuclear submarine fleet, Sky News reported on Saturday. The Ministry of Defence MoD had enlisted Deloitte to advi...

UP becomes first state to conduct over 2 crore COVID-19 tests

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to have tested more than two crore samples for COVID-19, said Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad on Saturday. No state has conducted so many tests so far. Yesterday 1,66,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020