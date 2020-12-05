BJP will emerge victorious in UP panchayat elections: Radha Mohan Singh
Singh, who arrived here on a two-day visit, also met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence later in the day, a party statement said.At the meeting with state leaders, including state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh, at the party headquarters, Singh directed the office bearers to undertake extensive tours to evaluate the political and social situation at the local level.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-12-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 22:07 IST
Former Union minister and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh BJP Radha Mohan Singh on Saturday held a meeting with party leaders to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming panchayat elections in the state and exuded confidence that the party will emerge victorious. Singh, who arrived here on a two-day visit, also met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence later in the day, a party statement said.
At the meeting with state leaders, including state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh, at the party headquarters, Singh directed the office bearers to undertake extensive tours to evaluate the political and social situation at the local level. He also stressed on holding dialogue with eminent people belonging to different walks of life, the party said. On the basis of the work done by the Narendra Modi government and the Yogi Adityanath government, as also the efforts put in by party workers, the BJP will post a massive victory in the panchayat elections, Singh said.
