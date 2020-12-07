Romania's Social Democrats have slim election lead, updated exit poll shows

Romania's Social Democrats have slim election lead, updated exit poll showsReuters | Bucharest | Updated: 07-12-2020 03:15 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 03:14 IST
Romania's opposition Social Democrat Party (PSD) maintained its narrow lead over the ruling centrist Liberals (PNL) in an updated parliamentary election exit poll, Digi24 TV said on Sunday.
The CURS-Avangarde exit poll showed the PSD garnering 30.5% of the vote and the PNL 29.1%. The USR-Plus centrists got 16%.
With no official results available yet, the PNL has claimed victory based on another exit poll.