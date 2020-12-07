Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apologising for "confusion", S.Korea's Moon vows to press on with prosecutor reform

Moon, who is limited to a single term and has roughly 1-1/2 years of his presidency to run, has proposed that a new agency should undertake such high level investigations in future. Yoon, who will step down as prosecutor general when his two-year term expires in July next year, opposed the proposals and has been investigating some of Moon's top allies, including a former justice minister who was forced to resign in October after only a month amid bribery and fraud allegations.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:17 IST
Apologising for "confusion", S.Korea's Moon vows to press on with prosecutor reform

Struggling against plunging approval ratings, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in apologised on Monday for a feud between his justice minister and prosecutor general, while vowing to press ahead with reform of the prosecutor's office.

It is the first time that president has publicly waded into to the controversy since it erupted last month when Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae demanded the resignation of Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl, accusing him of abuse of power. "I am extremely sorry that the confusion in the political situation is causing anxiety to the people at a time when we have to unite our hearts to tackle the coronavirus and livelihood issues," Moon told a meeting with senior aides.

The apology came as surveys by pollster Realmeter showed Moon's approval ratings over the past week had fallen below 40% for the first time since he took office in May 2017, as his government also battled to contain spiralling home prices and a new wave of COVID-19 outbreaks. The prosecutor general has denied allegations that political motives guided his decision to pursue cases, or that he had illegally gathered information on some judges' political leanings.

Last week a court overturned the minister's order to suspend Yoon from duty, but his fate could be decided later this week by a disciplinary committee. The timing is awkward for Moon, as parliament is due to vote on the legislation to reform the prosecutor's office, which Moon described as being one of his "biggest remaining tasks."

In a country where almost every living president has faced criminal charges after leaving office, the powerful national prosecutor's office has long played a major political role. Moon, who is limited to a single term and has roughly 1-1/2 years of his presidency to run, has proposed that a new agency should undertake such high level investigations in future.

Yoon, who will step down as prosecutor general when his two-year term expires in July next year, opposed the proposals and has been investigating some of Moon's top allies, including a former justice minister who was forced to resign in October after only a month amid bribery and fraud allegations.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

33 including police chief wounded in car bomb blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar

As many as 33 people including police chief wounded in a car bomb blast near Daman police headquarters in Kandahar province of Afghanistan, Tolo News reported citing provincial governor spokesperson Bahir Ahmadi. Ahmadi said those injured w...

Macron says French arms sales to Egypt will not be conditional on human rights

President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he would not condition the future sale of French arms to Egypt on human rights because he did not want to weaken Cairos ability to counter terrorism in the region.France views Egypt and its leader, P...

European government bond yields drop as Brexit deal hopes take a hit

Euro zone government bond yields dropped on Monday before this weeks European Central Bank meeting, as hopes for a deal between Britain and the European Union took a blow weeks before the end of the Brexit transition. Britain and the EU mad...

Delhi reports 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, 63 deaths

Delhi on Monday reported 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 5,93,924. According to the Delhi health department as many as 63 people succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday, surging the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020