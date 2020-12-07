BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Bihar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha on Monday. Sushil Modi was declared elected unopposed on the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha by-election that was necessitated due to death of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan.

Election official Sanjay Kumar Agarwal handed over certificate to Modi in the presence of a host of dignitaries, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his successors as deputy chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi and state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal. Sushil Modi on December 2 had filed nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-election as a National Democratic Alliance candidate in Patna.

The former deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Modi was picked by the BJP for the Rajya Sabha seat, which fell vacant after the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan. (ANI)