EU rejects result of disputed Venezuela congress election

EU rejects result of disputed Venezuela congress electionReuters | Caracas | Updated: 07-12-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:49 IST
The European Union said on Monday it did not consider Venezuela's parliamentary election on Sunday free or fair, rejecting the result and calling on President Nicolas Maduro to chart a path towards national reconciliation.
The EU cannot consider the elections as democratic, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell told a news conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers who endorsed a formal position rejecting the vote's outcome.
Venezuela's elections council said that 67.6% of the 5.2 million votes cast in Sunday's election went to an alliance of parties that backs Maduro - but that only 31% of eligible voters participated.
