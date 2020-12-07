EU rejects result of disputed Venezuela congress election

The European Union said on Monday it did not consider Venezuela's parliamentary election on Sunday free or fair, rejecting the result and calling on President Nicolas Maduro to chart a path towards national reconciliation.

The EU cannot consider the elections as democratic, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell told a news conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers who endorsed a formal position rejecting the vote's outcome.

Venezuela's elections council said that 67.6% of the 5.2 million votes cast in Sunday's election went to an alliance of parties that backs Maduro - but that only 31% of eligible voters participated.