Over 42 per cent voter turnout in Kerala local body polls till 12.45 pm

Over 42 per cent voting was recorded till 12.45 pm, during the first phase of local body polls in five districts -- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki -- of Kerala on Tuesday. As per the State Election Commission, a total of 42.42 per cent of voting was recorded at 6,910 wards of 395 local body elections in five districts.

"Thiruvananthapuram recorded 39.47 per cent voting, Kollam recorded 42.91 per cent, Pathanamthitta recorder 43.71 per cent, Alappuzha recorded 45.09 per cent and Idukki recorded 43.63 per cent voting each till 12.45 pm. Voting is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm," said State Election Commission. Kerala's three political coalitions -- CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are in the fray in the polls.

Earlier today, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor voted in the first phase of local body polls, at a polling booth at Vazhuthacaud in Thiruvananthapuram. After voting, Tharoor tweeted, "Voted for Congress candidate Suresh Kumar in Vazhuthacaud ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Encouraging turnout: suggests that people have realised their failure to vote has only enabled 45 years of misgovernance of the state capital by the Left."

"I am confident we will reverse the default dominance of the Left in Kerala in these local self-government elections, preparatory to winning the State Assembly next year," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said in another tweet. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kummanam Rajasekharan also voted in the first phase of local body polls from Thiruvananthapuram.

After casting his vote, Rajasekharan exuded confidence that NDA will come out with flying colours. He said, "The mass support they are gaining in this election will pave way for getting the administration of this local body." According to the state election commission there are 88,26,873 voters in the first phase, including 41,58,395 males, 46,68,267 females and 61 transgender people.

"This includes 150 NRIs and 42,530 first-time voters. As many as 11,225 polling booths have been set up. Webcasting has also been introduced in 320 problematic polling booths. A total of 56,122 personnel have been deployed for election duty. Voting is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m," said the Election Commission. The local body polls (Panchayats, Municipalities and Corporations) are being held under strict COVID-19 norms with voters being asked to sanitise their hands as they enter and exit the polling booths.

To maintain social distance, markers are used and face masks are mandatory. Only three voters are allowed inside the booth at a time. Apart from postal ballots, COVID-19 patients are allowed to vote after regular voters cast their votes. Listed as special voters, they must arrive at the polling station before 6 pm. Polling officials and agents are instructed to wear a PPE kit before special voters can enter the polling station. All procedures applicable to ordinary voters for identification and application of ink are applicable to special voters. But they are asked to use the voting machine only by wearing gloves. The signature will be recorded in the voter register using a special pen.

Those treated at government-run hospitals will be taken to the polling station by the health department. Special voters living in non-government-controlled institutions or homes should come with a PPE kit at their own expense. Drivers carrying them must also wear a PPE kit, said the state election commission. (ANI)