BJP 'scared' Kejriwal will take to streets to support Bharat Bandh, says Manish Sisodia

Asserting that the BJP is "scared" that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take to the streets in favour of the farmers' protest, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday alleged that Kejriwal has been put under house arrest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 17:37 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that the BJP is "scared" that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take to the streets in favour of the farmers' protest, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday alleged that Kejriwal has been put under house arrest. Sisodia is holding a sit-in protest outside the Delhi Chief Minister's residence alleging that Kejriwal has been put under house arrest. The Delhi Police, on the other hand, has refuted the claims and said there is no restriction on his movements.

"BJP is scared that the Chief Minister will take to the streets in favour of the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers and might speak for the farmers. the BJP is perplexed by the farmers and Arvind Kejriwal," Sisodia told ANI here. He alleged that the BJP is perplexed after Kejriwal went to meet the farmers at Singhu border. "He has been put under house arrest ever since he returned from Singhu border. His house has been barricaded and both entry and exit of people are not being allowed," Sisodia said.

"They do not say anything to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh because they are both colluding to call the farmers anti-nationals," he added. Earlier in the day, Satish Golcha Special CP said there's absolutely no restriction whatsoever on the movement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal."These claims are totally baseless and unfounded. There's absolutely no restriction whatsoever. CM has been meeting his usual engagements and has been moving out of his residence. There's adequate security in the area to maintain peace and to prevent the untoward incident," Golcha told media.

Opposition parties, including Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Shiv Sena and National Congress Party (NCP) also supported the call for 'Bharat bandh'. (ANI)

