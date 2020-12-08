Left Menu
EU welcomes UK dropping of EU exit treaty breaches

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:49 IST
European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic welcomed on Tuesday that Britain had removed clauses in its internal markets bill that breached Britain's withdrawal agreement and would not introduce similar provisions in a taxation bill.

"We will continue to follow this closely and make sure the contentious provisions are effectively withdrawn," Sefcovic told a news conference.

He added that open issues on a possible trade deal with Britain will be addressed at a meeting between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Brussels in the coming days.

