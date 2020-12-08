Nadda to take part in door-to-door campaign in Kolkata, interact with Bengal BJP leadership

Left Menu
Updated: 08-12-2020 21:04 IST
BJP national president J P Nadda will arrive in Kolkata on a two-day visit from December 9 to take stock of party activities and participate in the ongoing mass outreach campaign, with an eye on 2021 assembly polls. According to party sources, Nadda, soon after arriving in Kolkata, will inaugurate a election management room at BJP's office in Hastings here.

He would also virtually unveil party offices in nine districts of the state. Later in the afternoon, he will be taking part in the party's 'Griha Sampark Abhiyan' (Door-to-door campaign) in Bhawanipore and Harish Mukherjee Road areas -- considered as the backyard of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

''He will offer puja at Kalighat temple in the evening,'' a senior party leader said. Nadda, along with senior party leaders such as national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, and vice- president Mukul Roy, will interact with state leadership at a closed-door meeting at ICCR.

On Thursday, he will be visiting Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, which is the bastion of local MP and Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek, the party leader said. ''At Diamond Harbour, he is scheduled to hold meetings with the fishermen community of the state. He will also meet the district leadership and is likely to address a press conference,'' the leader said.

BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh had last month said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda would visit West Bengal every month till the end of assembly elections, due in April-May next year. Nadda had paid a day-long visit to north Bengal in October, while Shah was in the state for two days in November.

The BJP, after having a limited presence in politically polarised Bengal for decades, has emerged as the main rival of the ruling TMC in the 2019 general election, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. With the saffron party growing from strength to strength in the state over the last few years, its leaders are upbeat that they will be able to put an end to Banerjee's 10- year rule.

