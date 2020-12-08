Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump lawyer Giuliani, suffering from COVID-19, to attend virtual hearing -source

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:38 IST
Trump lawyer Giuliani, suffering from COVID-19, to attend virtual hearing -source
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was recently hospitalized with COVID-19, will attend a virtual hearing this week with Georgia lawmakers over Trump's flagging effort to overturn his election loss, a source said on Tuesday.

Trump announced Sunday that Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19, and the 76-year-old former New York City mayor wrote on Twitter the same day that he was recovering and "feeling good." Since then, Giuliani has participated in several conference calls to discuss Trump's legal strategy and "is still fully engaged," the source familiar with Giuliani's plans said.

Trump's legal effort, which Giuliani is spearheading, has yet to convince any court on the president's claim that widespread fraud cost him the election. Judges have rejected cases in Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin. State and federal officials have repeatedly said there is no evidence of fraud on any significant scale.

In Georgia, state lawmakers are due to hold a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss election issues, following a hearing last week in which Giuliani urged the state's lawmakers to intervene to overturn Biden's victory in the state. Giuliani made similar pleas last week in Michigan and Arizona. After news broke on Sunday of Giuliani's test, the Arizona state legislature said it would close both chambers this week out of caution "for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19." Giuliani met with about a dozen Republican lawmakers there last week.

The president's legal team said Sunday evening that Giuliani had tested negative just before his trip to the three states. On Tuesday a source familiar with the situation said Jenna Ellis, an attorney who has been working side-by-side with Giuliani in Trump's legal challenges to the results of the election, had contracted the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

Stadia expands to eight new European countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch PM: Social curbs through holidays due to rising infections

Social curbs in the Netherlands will be extended through the end-of-year holidays due to stubbornly high COVID-19 infection rates, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.Rutte made the announcement after figures showed that infecti...

After BJP workers' demand for his removal, Deb to ask people if he should remain CM

Two days after a group of ruling BJP supporters shouted slogans demanding the removal of the chief minister in front of the partys central observer Vinod Sonkar, Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said that he is ready to quit if people want him t...

FACTBOX-Britain ditches threat to break EU exit treaty: What happens next?

Britain said on Tuesday it would drop clauses in draft domestic legislation that breached the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after it clinched a deal with the European Union over how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.WHAT IS THE DE...

CBI files supplementary charge sheets in 2 Vyapam scam cases

The CBI has filed supplementary charge sheets in two separate cases related to pre-medical test-2009 and transport constable recruitment test-2012 conducted by Vyapam in Madhya Pradesh, officials said Tuesday. In the supplementary charge sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020