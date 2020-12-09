Left Menu
Development News Edition

JD(S) supported BJP to clear land Bill, says Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Dec 9 PTI Amid accusations of a secret deal between the BJP and the JDS after the clearance of the controverial Karnataka Land Reforms Amendment Act-2020, JDS leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said his party has supported the government after it agreed to withdraw some of the dangerous provisions in the law.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-12-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 15:17 IST
JD(S) supported BJP to clear land Bill, says Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Dec 9 (PTI): Amid accusations of a secret deal between the BJP and the JD(S) after the clearance of the ''controverial'' Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Act-2020, JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said his party has supported the government after it agreed to withdraw some of the ''dangerous'' provisions in the law. The Congress and the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha charged Kumaraswamy with striking a deal with the BJP.

The JD(S), opposed to the said amendment in the monsoon session, supported the Bill in the winter session in the Karnataka Legislative Council where it was held up after being cleared in the Assembly. The amendment gives anyone the right to buy farmland previously restricted only to those with agricultural background.

''JD(S) has supported the government after it agreed to withdraw some of the provisions we were opposed to,'' Kumaraswamy told reporters in Kolar. He explained that he and his father and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had opposed the Bill initially but after the changes were introduced in the amendment, the party supported it.

''We are the one responsible for the changes in the law. During the previous Assembly session, the government decided to drop some of the dangerous provisions in the proposed amendment after I drew their attention to it,'' Kumaraswamy claimed.

The JD(S) leader said his main contention was that the government previously wanted to increase the purchasing of land in terms of unit allowing a family to purchase upto 248 acres. On his suggestion, the government decided in the previous session to continue with the earlier provision of allowing a family to hold 10 units of land.

The way section 79-A and 79-B of the KLD (Amendment)-2020 has been misused due to which lakhs of farmers are in distress. ''I had clearly said in the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha to give up 79-A and 79-B from the KLD-2020,'' Kumaraswamy said.

Hitting back at those who criticised him for the ''secret deal'' he sought to know why they never came in his support when he waived off farm loans of Rs 25,000 of the farmers as Chief Minister of the coalition government of the Congress and the JD(S) in 2018-19. The Congress spokesperson V S Ugrappa said Kumaraswamy has adopted double standards.

''On the one hand, Kumaraswamy says his party is with the farmers and on the contrary the JD(S) sided with the BJP on the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Act. It clearly indicates a deal between Kumaraswamy and the BJP,'' Ugrappa told PTI. He alleged that there was no ideology or consistency in the stand when such a crucial Bill was tabled.

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrashekhar sought to know how the two parties came together. ''What is your objective and your behaviour? Tell the people of the state what it is. Is it a deal, sharing of power or handing over power? Kumaraswamy is a very big deal master,'' Chandrashekhar said on Wednesday at the protest site as he was leading the march to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha against the two controversial farm laws passed by the Karnataka Assembly.

He said the farmers of the state know how to save the land. PTI GMS NVG NVG

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two held with ganja worth Rs 5.7 lakh in Mumbai

Two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of 57 kg of ganja cannabis worth Rs 5.7 lakh in Dindoshi area of the city, police said on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, a special police team raided a garage in Dindoshi on Tuesday even...

Ready to give written assurance on continuing MSP: Govt's proposal to agitating farmers

As thousands of farmers continue to protest at various borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of three new farm laws, the government on Wednesday proposed to give a written assurance that the existing Minimum Support Price MSP...

UN rights boss urges Hong Kong to uphold due process, fair trials

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet voiced concern on Wednesday at the rapidly shrinking civil and democratic space in Hong Kong and urged judicial authorities to uphold the right to due process and fair trial. Hong Kong pol...

China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor

Companies including the Chinese arm of TripAdvisor Inc. have been ordered by regulators to overhaul their mobile phone apps in what the Chinese government said is a crackdown on pornography and other improper content. The National Cyberspac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020