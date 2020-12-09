Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb hospitalised, Mamata wishes speedy recovery

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was admitted to hospital in Kolkata after his breathing-related problems aggravated. Expressing concern regarding his health, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wished him a speedy recovery.

"Concerned to hear that former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been hospitalised with breathing problems. Praying for his speedy recovery and wishing him well," Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said in a statement. Last year in September, Bhattacharjee (76) was hospitalised after his haemoglobin and blood pressure plummeted and he had difficulty in breathing.

He served as a chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. (ANI)