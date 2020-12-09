U.S. Senator sees 90% of coronavirus stimulus package completed Wednesday - CNN interview

U.S. Senator sees 90% of coronavirus stimulus package completed Wednesday - CNN interviewReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:13 IST
Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said he expected Democrats and Republicans to work out most of the key details of a new coronavirus relief package on Wednesday.
"Right now we have Democrats and Republicans that are looking at a deal," Manchin, who has been leading bipartisan efforts on a package to help blunt the economic effects of the pandemic, told CNN. "You're going to see 90% of the bill today."
He said Democrats wanted the measure to include a liability protection deal that "makes sense, that doesn't just throw caution to the wind."
