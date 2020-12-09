Left Menu
Delhi BJP leaders protest outside Kejriwal's residence over MCD funds

Delhi BJP leaders including state BJP president Adesh Gupta, Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwari joined a protest organised by workers of Delhi Municipal Corporations near Delhi CM's residence on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:42 IST
BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir protest with MCD workers (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi BJP leaders including state BJP president Adesh Gupta, Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwari joined a protest organised by workers of Delhi Municipal Corporations near Delhi CM's residence on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, BJP leader and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir said, "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should feel ashamed that he hasn't bothered to meet the workers of Delhi Municipal Corporations who are protesting outside his residence for the last three days. The protestors include a bunch of women who are sitting in this harsh weather in the hope that the CM will meet their demands. The workers of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) claim that nearly Rs 13,000 crore of their income which is pending for the last six years is yet to be released by the government."

Talking about CM's "house arrest" claim, Gambhir added, "Kejriwal is diverting attention from the core issues of Delhi. We will continue to protest here till the time our demands are met." Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Manish Tiwari, said, "We are trying to make Kejriwal aware during this time of crisis. Doctors, nurses, cleanliness workers have not been paid yet. Mayors of all the municipal corporations have joined us in the protest. Despite such protests, CM Kejriwal is acting ignorantly. According to the constitution, the funds of MCD are released by the state government. The CM has not done it yet. Hence, we all have no option but to protest."

Talking about the CM's "house arrest" claim, Tiwari said, "He is lying. He is free to roam around wherever he wants to. He even went to a nearby hotel to attend somebody's wedding ceremony." Speaking to ANI, Gupta said, "The Delhi CM is not bothered about cleanliness. He is not bothered about the plight of these workers. We have entered Day 3 of our protests and yet he remains ignorant. Kejriwal has wasted public money on his campaigns. He has paid money to the Delhi Jal Board but is reluctant to pay the dues of MCD workers. "

Talking about CM's "house arrest" claim, Gupta said, "The claim is baseless. Kejriwal is lying to the people of the country. He had conducted a drama in front of the public. Bharat Bandh in Delhi has failed." On December 8, hours after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi claimed that the party president was put under house arrest in view of Bharat Bandh, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he was "stopped" as he wanted to go to the border as a common man to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the central farm laws. (ANI)

