Maha CM meets Shiv Sena ministers, reviews their performance
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday met Shiv Sena ministers in the state and took stock of their performance during the last one year of the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government led by him.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:41 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday met Shiv Sena ministers in the state and took stock of their performance during the last one year of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him. Talking to PTI, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab said Thackeray discussed the development works in the portfolios of Shiv Sena ministers carried out in the last one year.
The chief minister also held talks with them about what more needs to be done in their departments, he said. In the MVA government, 11 cabinet ministers, including Thackeray, and three ministers of state belong to the Shiv Sena.
The three-party government of Sena, NCP and Congress completed one year in office on November 28..
- READ MORE ON:
- Thackeray
- Anil Parab
- Parliamentary
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Shiv Sena
ALSO READ
Fadnavis dubs Thackeray-led Maha govt as 'unnatural alliance'
Sanjay Raut says Thackeray govt will complete its full term
Uddhav Thackeray requests PM Modi to instruct politicians not to hold protests amid pandemic
Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 'Hutatma Dalan' at Mumbai Police HQ on 26/11 anniversary
Mumbai: Bhagat Koshyari, Uddhav Thackeray pay tributes to victims of 26/11 terror attack