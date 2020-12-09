Left Menu
Maha CM meets Shiv Sena ministers, reviews their performance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday met Shiv Sena ministers in the state and took stock of their performance during the last one year of the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government led by him.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:41 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday met Shiv Sena ministers in the state and took stock of their performance during the last one year of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him. Talking to PTI, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab said Thackeray discussed the development works in the portfolios of Shiv Sena ministers carried out in the last one year.

The chief minister also held talks with them about what more needs to be done in their departments, he said. In the MVA government, 11 cabinet ministers, including Thackeray, and three ministers of state belong to the Shiv Sena.

The three-party government of Sena, NCP and Congress completed one year in office on November 28..

