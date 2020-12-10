Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Senior PLO official Ashrawi resigns, calls for Palestinian political reforms

Following the signing of the Oslo Accords with Israel in 1993, Ashrawi served in the cabinet of the newly-formed Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in the West Bank. A champion of women's rights, Ashrawi was the first woman elected to the Executive Committee in 2009.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 03:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 03:53 IST
UPDATE 1-Senior PLO official Ashrawi resigns, calls for Palestinian political reforms

Veteran Palestinian negotiator and women's rights advocate Hanan Ashrawi resigned on Wednesday from her senior post in the Palestine Liberation Organization, and called for political reforms.

Ashrawi, 74, did not give a reason for her resignation in a statement announcing the move. But she said that the PLO's Executive Committee, on which she served, had been marginalised "and from decision-making". The 15-member committee, the most senior body of the PLO, is headed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and is not often convened by the 85-year-old leader.

"The Palestinian political system needs renewal and reinvigoration with the inclusion of youth, women and additional qualified professionals," Ashrawi said in her statement, adding that she had tendered her resignation to Abbas. "I believe it is time to carry out the required reform and to activate the PLO in a manner that restores its standing and role."

In a brief statement, Abbas said he had accepted Ashrawi's resignation. Critics accuse Abbas of allowing Palestinian political institutions under his authority in the West Bank to stagnate. There have been no presidential or parliamentary elections for the Palestinian Authority, which he heads, for more than a decade.

Ashrawi's negotiating days date back to the earliest public, U.S.-mediated talks with Israel in 1991 at the Madrid Conference, where as PLO spokeswoman she articulated the Palestinian quest for statehood to the world. Following the signing of the Oslo Accords with Israel in 1993, Ashrawi served in the cabinet of the newly-formed Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in the West Bank.

A champion of women's rights, Ashrawi was the first woman elected to the Executive Committee in 2009. She was re-elected to the group in 2018 and has headed its Department of Public Diplomacy and Policy.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing attempt after test launch in Texas

SpaceXs Starship rocket prototype exploded during a return-landing attempt on Wednesday, minutes after an apparently uneventful test liftoff from the companys launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas.The Starship rocket destroyed was a 16-story...

SpaceX Starship rocket explodes on landing after test flight

SpaceXs Mars rocket Starship exploded on return landing following a test flight on Wednesday.Fuel header tank pressure was low during landing burn, causing touchdown velocity to be high RUD, but we got all the data we needed Congrats Space...

U.S. Senate backs massive arms sales to UAE after Trump veto threat

An effort to stop President Donald Trumps high-tech weapons deals with the United Arab Emirates fell short on Wednesday in the U.S. Senate as Trumps fellow Republicans opposed resolutions of disapproval seeking to block the sale of drones a...

Pence announces pool of U.S. astronauts for planned moon mission

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday announced 18 astronauts chosen for possible participation in planned NASA missions to return to the moons surface during the final U.S. space policy meeting before he and President Donald Trump leave o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020