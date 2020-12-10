Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary sees chance for EU budget deal at crunch summit

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet chief said on Thursday there is a chance for an agreement on the European Union's next budget and recovery fund as the bloc's leaders met for a crunch summit. Poland and Hungary have been blocking the 2021-2027 EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund because their nationalist governments oppose a clause linking the release of funds to rule-of-law standards.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 16:32 IST
Hungary sees chance for EU budget deal at crunch summit

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet chief said on Thursday there is a chance for an agreement on the European Union's next budget and recovery fund as the bloc's leaders met for a crunch summit.

Poland and Hungary have been blocking the 2021-2027 EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund because their nationalist governments oppose a clause linking the release of funds to rule-of-law standards. But on Thursday a compromise appeared to be close which Hungary said contained "all the important guarantees" that it and Poland needed.

Cabinet chief Gergely Gulyas told a press briefing that part of the compromise - allowing countries to turn to the EU's top court to test any rule-of-law procedure - could delay any such procedures from taking place until at least 2023. There was no immediate comment from the EU on that point.

The EU has long been at odds with Warsaw and Budapest, accusing them of flouting democracy standards by imposing political controls over the judiciary, media and other institutions. Poland and Hungary deny such policies threaten the rule of law and cast the issue as meddling in their internal affairs.

"There is a compromise, which is acceptable for Germany and meets the conditions of Hungary and Poland, therefore, there is a chance that we can book this victory at today's EU summit and heads of state and government can approve the documents ... unanimously," Gulyas said. He added that, under the compromise, the rule-of-law mechanism could not be applied until the EU top court made a ruling.

"This means that if we attack the resolution in February, then for another year the rule of law mechanism cannot take effect and even after that the Commission has to work out the principles of its operation, so there won't be any rule of law proceedings launched before 2023," Gulyas said. Orban, who has been in power for over a decade, faces parliamentary election in early 2022.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SCBA condemns use of force, repressive measures against protesting farmers

The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association has resolved to condemn the use of force and repressive measures against farmers protesting against the Centres new agri laws. The SCBA committee has called upon all concerned to ...

COVID fight: Delhi health minister thanks SRK for donating Remdesivir injections

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday thanked Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for donating 500 Remdesivir injections, used in treatment of COVID-19 patients, saying it came at a time when it was needed the most. The Union Health M...

NSE to launch derivatives on Nifty Financial Services Index from Jan 11

The National Stock Exchange NSE on Thursday said it will launch derivatives on the Nifty Financial Services Index from January 11, 2021. The exchange has already received an approval from markets regulator Sebi to launch derivatives on the ...

Euro zone periphery's yields fall to record lows before ECB meets

Yields on peripheral euro zone government bonds fell to record lows on Thursday before a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to provide more emergency bond buying and cheap liquidity for banks. Economists see the ECB expanding th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020