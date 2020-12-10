Left Menu
New Parliament building was required to meet country's constitutional obligations in future: Birla

With the increasing size of Indian democracy, a new Parliament building was required to meet the countrys constitutional obligations in future, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday. The existing building cannot be expanded and with the increasing size of our democracy, a new Parliament building was required to meet the countrys constitutional obligations in future, Birla said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:34 IST
With the increasing size of Indian democracy, a new Parliament building was required to meet the country's constitutional obligations in future, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday. Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the new Parliament building, Birla said it was the desire of the members of both the Houses that a new building for the world's largest functioning and vibrant democracy should be constructed.

The old building is around 100 years old. It witnessed the independence of the country, the creation of the Constitution and the formulation of many historical laws, Birla said, adding that with the increasing size of democracy, a new Parliament building was required. ''The existing building cannot be expanded and with the increasing size of our democracy, a new Parliament building was required to meet the country's constitutional obligations in future,'' Birla said. The country has travelled a long journey of democracy and now new changes are taking place in the country and the world. Therefore, the need for a new building was being felt, he said.

The new Parliament building will be full of exquisite art depicting the culture and diversity of all the provinces of the country and will also be the centre of inspiration for all the countrymen, Birla said, adding that it will cover the diversity of Indian culture..

