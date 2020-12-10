Left Menu
Maha: Former minister Vishnu Savara's funeral held in Palghar

Thousands including senior BJP leaders attended the funeral of former tribal development minister Vishnu Savara at Wada in Maharashtras Palghar district on Thursday. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said the party had lost a great leader and dedicated worker who had strived for tribals.Hailing from Palghar district, Savara had won the Assembly elections six times and was inducted as tribal development minister in 2014 in the BJP-led government..

Thousands including senior BJP leaders attended the funeral of former tribal development minister Vishnu Savara at Wada in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday. Savara (70) died of prolonged illness at a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Senior BJP leaders including leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Jagannath Patil, Ravindra Chavan, Madhukar Pichad, MLC Niranjan Davkhare among others attended the funeral. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said the party had lost a great leader and dedicated worker who had strived for tribals.

Hailing from Palghar district, Savara had won the Assembly elections six times and was inducted as tribal development minister in 2014 in the BJP-led government..

