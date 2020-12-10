Mnuchin says COVID-19 relief talks with senators making progress
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that his discussions with Republican and Democratic senators have made "a lot of progress" on COVID-19 relief and that further discussions were expected later in the day. "I spoke to senators on both sides. "So I think we're making a lot of progress." "There's more discussions going on today," Mnuchin added.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:00 IST
