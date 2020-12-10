Mnuchin says COVID-19 relief talks with senators making progress

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that his discussions with Republican and Democratic senators have made "a lot of progress" on COVID-19 relief and that further discussions were expected later in the day.

"I spoke to senators on both sides. We had a very productive call yesterday with a lot of people," Mnuchin told reporters. "So I think we're making a lot of progress."

"There's more discussions going on today," Mnuchin added.