NCP seeks Danve's ouster over slur about farmers' agitation

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday targeted BJP leader and Union minister Raosaheb Danve over his remark that China and Pakistan were behind the farmers' agitation outside Delhi. If the Union government did not share Danve's view, he should resign, the party demanded.

''The government should clarify whether this is its stand or that of Danve's (alone),'' said Maharashtra minister and NCP's national spokesperson Nawab Malik. ''If it is the government's stand then why (Union Agriculture Minister) Narendra Singh Tomar is holding meetings with farmers? Why did (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah meet them and is holding discussions?'' Malik asked.

Danve should immediately resign if what he said was not the government's stand, he said. ''He should be sacked if he is not resigning on his own. Danve has insulted farmers,'' Malik added.

Danve on Wednesday claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers who are seeking the repeal of new farm laws. NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar termed Danve's remark as ''very childish''.

''It is a very childish and meaningless comment. There is no need to attach importance to it. Farmers feed us,'' Pawar said. NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase described Danve's comment as ''absolutely shameful'', and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately sack him.

Farmers had drawn inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's civil disobedience movement, Tapase said, accusing the BJP-led Union government of ''blatant indifference to the plight of farmers by stating that there will be no rollback of farm laws''. NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto also hit out at Danve and said the Union minister should be rebuked for ''rumour- mongering'' if there was no truth to his claim.