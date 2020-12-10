Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee stable but still critical

Left Menu
The health condition of veteran CPIM leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee improved a little on Thursday and is now stable but still critical, sources in the city hospital where he is admitted said. The 76-year-old former West Bengal chief minister is still on mechanical ventilator support, they said.His cardiac condition, pulse rate, blood pressure and oxygen saturation level are currently stable, the hospital said in a statement.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 22:32 IST
The health condition of veteran CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee improved a little on Thursday and is now stable but still critical, sources in the city hospital where he is admitted said. The 76-year-old former West Bengal chief minister is still on mechanical ventilator support, they said.

His cardiac condition, pulse rate, blood pressure and oxygen saturation level are currently stable, the hospital said in a statement. ''Bhattacharjee is maintaining steady vitals. His PCO2 level was 58 this afternoon. He is still on mechanical ventilator support and his condition remains critical. He is on sedation and his oxygen saturation level is 95 per cent,'' a senior official of the hospital said.

''Preliminary investigation, including blood parameters and imaging did not show any significant abnormality. He is presently on IV fluids, IV antibiotics, IV steroids and other supportive medications. He is on Ryles tube feeding,'' the official said. The CPI(M) leader's sensorium was assessed and found to have improved, the sources said adding a seven-member team of doctors reviewed his health condition twice on Thursday.

Bhattacharjee was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday as his breathing-related problems had aggravated. CPI(M) state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra visited the leader at the hospital during the day.

Bhattacharjee was the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. He has been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other old age-related ailments for quite some time. He has been away from public life for the past few years due to ill health. He had stepped down from the Politburo and the central committee, the top decision-making bodies of the party, in 2015 and gave up membership of the state secretariat in 2018.

