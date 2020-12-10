UK PM Johnson says no deal Brexit now strong possibility

There is a strong possibility that Britain does not reach a trade deal with the European Union, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, but pledged to go to Paris, Brussels or Berlin or wherever necessary to try to get one. "I do think that we need to be very, very clear there's now a strong possibility, strong possibility, that we will have a solution that's much more like an Australian relationship with the EU, than a Canadian relationship with the EU," Johnson said. "It doesn't mean it's a bad thing."

Negotiations with the European Union are in their final days, with large gaps remaining on core issues and both sides committed to making a decision on Sunday about whether talks should continue. Speaking to reporters, Johnson said Britain still wanted to try to find a deal, but might end up exiting its transition arrangements on Dec. 31 without a comprehensive trade deal - an exit he has described as an 'Australian style deal'.

"What I've said to our negotiators is that we've got to keep going, and we'll go the extra mile ... and I will go to Brussels, I will go to Paris or go to Berlin or wherever, to try to get this home and get to a deal," he said. "But there's always the possibility, the prospect, of coming out on Australian terms."