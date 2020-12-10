Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. congressmen want top Uganda officials punished for rights abuses

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Okello Oryem, denied that Museveni's government condoned violence and rights abuses and said an investigation into opposition protests and deaths last month was underway. "That letter contains information that is not factual.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:49 IST
U.S. congressmen want top Uganda officials punished for rights abuses
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Two U.S. congressmen have asked the U.S. government to punish seven top Ugandan security officials under the Global Magnitsky Act for their role in rights abuses, saying the country is sliding toward authoritarianism. Uganda is due to hold a general election on Jan. 14 in which incumbent Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled since 1986, is seeking another five-year term.

The Democratic chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot Engel, and the most senior Republican on the panel, Michael McCaul, made the request in a letter dated Dec. 9 to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. In the letter the congressmen said Museveni's government had a history of repression including attacks on independent media, arrests and torture of opposition leaders and supporters, and a failure to prosecute those responsible for extrajudicial killings.

"Diplomatic rhetoric alone has had little impact on President Museveni's behaviour. Instead, he has further consolidated power while preventing the emergence of a viable democratic opposition," the letter said. The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Okello Oryem, denied that Museveni's government condoned violence and rights abuses and said an investigation into opposition protests and deaths last month was underway.

"That letter contains information that is not factual. The government of Uganda will respond and correct and put the facts straight," Oryem told Reuters by telephone. The letter said seven top security officials, including the deputy chief of police, and the head of the military's special forces should be designated under the Magnitsky Act because they were among those responsible for violence and rights violations.

In the election, Museveni is facing a tough challenge from pop star and lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi. Since Kyagulanyi, known by his stage name as Bobi Wine, voiced presidential ambitions security forces have cracked down on him and his supporters. Last month 54 people were killed as security personnel used bullets, teargas and other tactics to put down a two-day protest that erupted after Kyagulanyi was arrested. Over 600 people were detained for alleged participation in the protest.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson says 'strong possibility' of no-deal split in EU trading ties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a strong possibility Britain and the EU would fail to strike a trade deal, but vowed to do whatever he could to avoid a tumultuous split in three weeks.The European Union and B...

Attack on Nadda: Administration failed to act despite warning, says Dhankhar

Expressing concern over the attack on BJP president J P Naddas convoy in West Bengal on Thursday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused the administration of failing to act despite his warning about possible law and order problem during the saf...

Mastercard ends use of its cards on Pornhub

Mastercard Inc said on Thursday it was ending the use of its cards on Pornhub after its investigation confirmed the presence of unlawful content on the sex videos site.Pornhub could not be immediately reached for comment. On Tuesday, Pornhu...

UAE welcomes resuming diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel

The United Arab Emirates welcomed Moroccos decision to resume diplomatic relations and communications with Israel, crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan wrote on twitter. This step, a sovereign move, contributes to s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020